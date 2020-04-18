Baku Media Center prepares another video to support doctors fighting COVID-19

Society 18 April 2020 16:24 (UTC+04:00)
Baku Media Center prepares another video to support doctors fighting COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Baku Media Center has prepared one more video to support doctors fighting coronavirus (COVID-19), Trend reports on Apr. 18.

In the video shot by Baku Media Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture, together with the Azerbaijanfilm film studio named after J. Jabbarli, support is expressed for health workers that bear the brunt in the fight against coronavirus infection, which has currently turned into the number one problem in the world.

Trend presents the video.

