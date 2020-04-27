Azerbaijani agency for medical insurance launches two new services due to COVID-19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27
Trend:
Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance has launched two new services due to COVID-19, Trend reports referring to the agency.
With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Heydar Aliyev Center, two new services via the agency’s hotline (1542) have been launched, which are psychological support and support for outpatient services.
The psychological support will be provided in three areas including rendering online psychological support to medical staff working with patients with COVID-19.
