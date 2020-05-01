Azerbaijan expands list of conditions for permission to foreigners, stateless persons for temporary residence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

The list of conditions for permission to foreigners and stateless persons for temporary residence has been expanded in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 1.

This is reflected in the amendment proposed in the Migration Code, which was discussed at the meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament.

According to the amendment, the right for temporary residence in Azerbaijan will also be granted to foreigners and stateless persons who receive professional education in the country.

Currently, article 45.1.9 covers the condition of the case of full-time education in general educational institutions and in higher and secondary special educational institutions of Azerbaijan.

After discussions, the amendment was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.