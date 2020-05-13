Baku City Circuit: Discussion on timeframe of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2020 continues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

The timeframe of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2020 race has not yet been determined, a source in the Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Trend on May 13.

The management of the Formula 1 group has not yet announced the new calendar for 2020.

The source added that Baku City Circuit Operations Company maintains regular contacts with representatives of Formula 1 on this issue.

At present, installation work in connection with competitions in Baku has not yet begun. The process will begin after determining the date of the event.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2020 was scheduled to be held on June 5-7. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the competition has been postponed for an indefinite period.