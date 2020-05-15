Azerbaijan to cancel SMS permission system, as quarantine eased

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

The system for obtaining permits to leave home by SMS, through registering on icaze.e-gov.az portal, by an official ID and a certificate of employment will be canceled starting from 00:00 (GMT+4) on May 18, 2020, in Azerbaijan's Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities, as well as in Absheron district, Trend reports on May 15 referring to the Operational Headquarters under the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.

The decision was made based on the current sanitary and epidemiological situation, the number of active patients and the rate of infection.

“We emphasize once again, since the fight against the COVID-19 virus is a long-term process, preventive measures against the disease should become an integral part of every person’s daily life,” the operational headquarters said. “In the current situation, due to COVID-19, we urge everyone to observe the rules of personal hygiene, as well as medical and preventive requirements, to leave home only when there is a serious need, to minimize contacts with strangers in public places, and to observe the conditions of current preventive measures.”

“In accordance with the current sanitary and epidemiological situation, the use of protective equipment and maintaining social distance are mandatory,” the report said.