Operational Headquarters talks work of buses during hard quarantine in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Along with the metro, buses will also run during the hard quarantine regime, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 18.

“There will be no restrictions on the work of public transport,” spokesperson added. "Only those who have the appropriate work permit may use their private cars, but only during working hours."