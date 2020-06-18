Operational Headquarters talks work of buses during hard quarantine in Azerbaijan

Society 18 June 2020 20:37 (UTC+04:00)
Operational Headquarters talks work of buses during hard quarantine in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Along with the metro, buses will also run during the hard quarantine regime, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 18.

“There will be no restrictions on the work of public transport,” spokesperson added. "Only those who have the appropriate work permit may use their private cars, but only during working hours."

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
MEDEF International talks French major investments in Georgia
MEDEF International talks French major investments in Georgia
Car sales falling sharply amid COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia
Car sales falling sharply amid COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia
LOT Polish airline to resume flights to Georgia
LOT Polish airline to resume flights to Georgia
Loading Bars
Latest
Physical summit of EaP countries due in Brussels Politics 21:15
MFA discloses number of Azerbaijani citizens brought back home over past month Politics 21:01
Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters warns about danger of using dexamethasone against COVID-19 Society 20:58
Azerbaijani president takes part in Summit of Eastern Partnership countries via videoconference (PHOTO) Politics 20:54
Operational Headquarters talks work of buses during hard quarantine in Azerbaijan Society 20:37
Compliance by Kazakhstan, Iraq may keep oil prices at $40/bbl Oil&Gas 20:36
Operational Headquarters warns of increase of COVID fatal cases in Azerbaijan Society 20:33
Azerbaijan extends deadline for closing borders Society 20:19
Recovery period of COVID patients in Azerbaijan becomes longer Society 20:14
MFA: Other countries highly appreciate Azerbaijan's practice of fighting COVID-19 Politics 19:50
Epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan unsatisfactory - TABIB Society 19:49
Hard quarantine to be reintroduced in some districts of Azerbaijan Society 19:44
Azerbaijan's corporate sector intensifying activity with startups ICT 19:41
Official: March 2020 shocks had negative impact on Kazakh economy Business 19:24
UN releases report on int'l legal obligations of Armenia, which occupied Azerbaijani territory Politics 19:22
Azerbaijani startups win success in Silicone Valley ICT 19:17
Azerbaijan Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund places government bonds Finance 19:11
Kazakhstan’s National Bank talks financial operations highlights in 2019 Business 19:07
Azerbaijan reveals 338 new COVID-19 cases Society 19:05
Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime Society 19:02
Azerbaijan to soften conditions on unemployment insurance payments Society 19:02
Uzbekistan to strengthen industrial cooperation with Russia Business 18:30
Total crude oil exports from Former Soviet Union countries rise Oil&Gas 18:29
French Development Agency, Veolia expand their activities in Uzbekistan Construction 18:26
MEDEF International talks French major investments in Georgia Business 18:22
COVID-quarantine in Kazakhstan allows for co-op of key economy sectors Business 18:17
EBRD gives up its spot among shareholders of Azerbaijani bank Finance 18:10
Azerbaijani president makes phone call to Russian counterpart Politics 18:06
Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank launches new service Finance 18:04
Car sales falling sharply amid COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia Business 17:49
Shootout occurs on Azerbaijan-Iran border, one dies Society 17:49
LOT Polish airline to resume flights to Georgia Transport 17:43
Embassy of Republic of Korea in Turkmenistan introduces electronic visa Turkmenistan 17:42
Uzbekistan increases spending from country's Anti-Crisis Fund Finance 17:34
Azerbaijan's Land Reclamation & Water Management company develops 2 state programs Society 17:20
Georgia decreases import of oil bitumen year-on-year Oil&Gas 17:15
Uzbekistan boosts exports of melons to Russia Business 17:03
Uzbekistan's tobacco production continues to decline Business 16:59
Turkmenistan to hold Parliament meeting regarding new legislative documents Turkmenistan 16:58
Woodside most likely buyer of Chevron’s stake in North West Shelf LNG Oil&Gas 16:47
Turkish clothes remain popular on Kazakh market Business 16:40
Uzbekistan increases car production Business 16:32
Ayurveda to boost your immunity during pandemic World 16:30
Georgia plans to export black caviar to countries of region Business 16:27
German companies interested in SOCAR’s gas processing complex project Oil&Gas 16:17
EPP reiterates support for OSCE MG efforts on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:08
BP lowers total proved oil reserves globally Oil&Gas 15:52
Kyrgyzstan slows down on imports of Turkish cement Business 15:42
Azerbaijani company discloses volume of manufactured medical alcohol Business 15:40
BP revises up world proved gas reserves Oil&Gas 15:35
Deloitte: Georgia may become more attractive investment platform Business 15:33
Data on cargo runs from Turkey to Georgia from January through May unveiled Transport 15:30
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction with SOFAZ Finance 15:16
Turkey reveals data on cargo transportation to Italy Transport 15:13
Turkey marks plunge in number of its citizens looking for job in Russia Business 15:13
Iranian Sefid-Dasht Company’s revenues up Business 15:12
Azerbaijan accelerates compulsory life insurance growth Economy 15:11
Azerbaijan leads among exporters of polypropylene to Russia Oil&Gas 15:10
AZAL resumes regular operations to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO, VIDEO) Economy 15:09
Iran ships cement to UAE through Shahid Kalantari port Business 15:07
Uzbekistan increases diesel production Oil&Gas 15:04
Ukrainian companies eye to implement business projects in Turkmenistan Business 15:02
LUKOIL: Detailed assessment underway on Azerbaijan’s prospective structures Oil&Gas 15:00
Iran tests new cruise missiles Politics 14:58
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil completes construction of link to Kenkiyak-Atyrau oil pipeline Oil&Gas 14:54
Turkmenistan’s Balkan region plans to receive rich wheat harvest Turkmenistan 14:52
Number of Turkish job seekers in Turkmenistan plummets Business 14:49
Azerbaijan working on launching e-TIR system on East-West route Transport 14:37
Kazakhstan's revenue volume from road cargo transportation increases Transport 14:32
Kazakh national postal service operator opens tender for ATMs repair Tenders 14:31
Germany to abolish mandatory quarantine for Georgian citizens Transport 14:27
Export of Turkish clothes to Uzbekistan drops sharply Business 14:26
Fees for compulsory types of insurance in Azerbaijan grow in April 2020 Economy 14:23
Second modern combined cycle gas turbine commissioned in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 14:22
Azerbaijan discloses data on its air freight operations Transport 14:12
Azerbaijan discloses data on maritime cargo exports Transport 14:10
Another line of Iran's Karaj-Qazvin railway commissioned Transport 14:07
LUKOIL reveals volume of petroleum products’ retail sales in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:06
Turkmenistan finds partner in Middle East for its oil, gas projects, possible investments Oil&Gas 14:05
Demand for Turkish carpets in Kazakhstan rising Business 14:05
Part of road on North-South Corridor put into operation in Iran Business 13:56
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for June 18 Society 13:51
Several facilities within road and urban development plan launched in Iran Construction 13:48
Cars of Uzbek-Kazakh joint production first time exported to Russia Transport 13:32
Export of Kazakh goods to Russia plummets Business 13:24
Weighted average interest rates on term deposits in foreign currency for individuals down in Uzbekistan Finance 13:08
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to rise Oil&Gas 13:05
Iran-Turkmenistan borders not opened yet Business 13:01
Kazakhstan's economy to contract in 2020 prompted by COVID-19 pandemic Business 12:55
Georgia reports 5 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 12:43
AZAL performs special Baku-Istanbul-Baku flights (PHOTO, VIDEO) Transport 12:41
Azerbaijan Railways' subsidiary starts transporting new type of cargo along BTK railway (PHOTO) Economy 12:28
Iran boosts petrochemicals production Oil&Gas 12:00
Azerbaijani, Ukrainian MFAs hold political consultations Politics 11:55
Museums, museum reserves to reopen in Georgia on June 20 Georgia 11:53
Kazakhstan's first president tests positive for COVID-19 Kazakhstan 11:49
Gold, silver prices slightly grow in Azerbaijan on June 18 Finance 11:47
ADB: Turkmenistan’s GDP to decrease this year Finance 11:43
Iran's import of Turkish clothing slumps since early 2020 Turkey 11:37
Azerbaijan discloses data on five-month export operations with major partners Business 11:32
All news