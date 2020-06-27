Azerbaijan confirms 521 new COVID-19 cases

Society 27 June 2020 18:23 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan confirms 521 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 521 new COVID-19 cases, 355 patients have recovered and six patients have died, Trend reports on June 27 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 15,890 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 8,719 patients have recovered, 193 people have died. Currently, 6,978 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,646 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 461,861 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

Azerbaijan confirms 521 new COVID-19 cases - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan confirms 521 new COVID-19 cases - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran's Rouhani asks to accelerate privatization of state-owned assets
Iran's Rouhani asks to accelerate privatization of state-owned assets
Iran's Mobarakeh Steel Company boosts production volume
Iran's Mobarakeh Steel Company boosts production volume
Iran inaugurates two oil processing plants and pipeline
Iran inaugurates two oil processing plants and pipeline
Loading Bars
Latest
Uzbekistan to commission interchange in Tashkent Transport 19:51
Uzbekistan establishes co-op with Dutch fruit importer Business 19:49
Turkmenistan establishes Interdepartmental working group for renewable energy dev't Oil&Gas 19:48
Turkmenistan’s largest producer of liquefied natural gas to boost exports Oil&Gas 19:46
Chemical enterprise of Uzbekistan increases nitric acid production Business 19:45
Turkmenistan expands range of non-cash payments with new bank card Finance 19:39
Iran's Rouhani asks to accelerate privatization of state-owned assets Oil&Gas 19:39
Georgia is EU's associated partner with free trade and visa free travel Georgia 19:38
Qatar reports 879 new COVID-19 cases, 93,663 in total Arab World 19:13
The winners of the competition held by the Italian-Azerbaijani Design Center have been selected (PHOTO) Society 18:30
Azerbaijan confirms 521 new COVID-19 cases Society 18:23
Iran's Mobarakeh Steel Company boosts production volume Business 16:55
Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz increases oil production in Kashkadarya region Oil&Gas 15:41
Iran inaugurates two oil processing plants and pipeline Oil&Gas 15:34
Lending volumes to Kazakhstan's industry revealed Finance 15:21
Iranian boats stuck in Dubai due to new coronavirus restrictions Iran 15:17
Trade between Azerbaijan, Croatia increases more than two-fold Business 15:10
Volume of products transited via Iran decreases amid coronavirus Business 15:06
Georgian government keeps money in StopCov fund for second wave of coronavirus Finance 15:02
Kazakhstan introduces tracking of int'l road transport Transport 14:56
Azerbaijan's exports to Spain nearly quadruples Finance 14:55
Exports through customs of Iran's East Azerbaijan province grow Business 14:46
COVID-19 cases number approaching 7,500 in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:38
Iran reveals COVID-19 statistics for June 27 Society 14:34
President: Georgia ready for more concrete steps on its European path Georgia 14:20
Tunisia reopens borders to tourists after halting spread of coronavirus Other News 14:17
Agriculture production increases in Iran Business 14:17
SOCAR Turkey to increase STAR Refinery’s product storage capacity Oil&Gas 14:15
Iran boosts product exports via Isfahan Province’s customs Business 13:34
Georgia working together with EU to strengthen its economy Business 13:26
Iran increases export from Aras Free Trade & Industrial Zone Business 13:17
PM: Georgia to open sky from July 1, but not for everyone Transport 13:12
Kazakhstan, Russia agree on joint construction of Baiterek complex Business 13:10
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry: No Armenian provocation will be left unanswered Politics 13:08
Turkmenistan, UN to take joint actions to combat COVID-19 Turkmenistan 12:56
Azerbaijan increasing exports to Denmark Business 12:51
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (June 19-26) Finance 12:51
Azerbaijan reveals income from retail sales of ICT products ICT 12:49
Ukraine's Kherson sea port officially handed over to Georgian investors Transport 12:46
Iran discloses volume of steel products produced in Gilan Province Business 12:38
Indonesia central bank ready to finance more fiscal deficit to fight pandemic impact Other News 12:22
Canada interested in sustainable cooperation with Turkmenistan - ambassador Business 12:16
Iran reveals number of wagons produced by Wagon Pars Company Business 12:07
More COVID-related deaths reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 12:02
Georgia reports new cases of COVID-19 Georgia 11:58
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (June 19-26) Business 11:56
Iran announces number of mines to be restored Business 11:45
World Bank approves $350 million loan for Ukraine Europe 11:35
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy spare parts for compressors via tender Tenders 11:35
Peter Tase: Armenia is failed state with no prospects for development Armenia 11:11
IMF: Lower energy prices to impact Turkmen economy Finance 11:07
Ukraine increases export of locally made goods to Kazakhstan Business 10:58
Iran reveals volume of wheat purchased from farmers Business 10:45
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 45 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:38
Delta will warn pilots about possible furloughs, offers early retirement US 10:30
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo at Iran's Khorramshahr port up Business 10:22
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 10:13
Turkey sees historically low number of Georgian tourists Turkey 10:10
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh appeals to UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie Politics 10:10
Sales of wine sector decrease in Georgia Business 10:01
Coronavirus cases in India cross 500,000 as big cities reel from surge Other News 09:32
Iranian currency rates for June 27 Finance 09:30
Uzbekistan to remain priority partner country for Switzerland for years Business 09:23
Kyrgyzstan reports 309 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 08:54
Number of COVID-19 cases surpass 20,000 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:39
Czech Republic, Azerbaijan to ink energy cooperation agreement soon Oil&Gas 08:21
IMF's Georgieva says virus crisis could ultimately test $1 trillion war chest Finance 08:16
SpaceX postpones launch of Starlink satellites indefinitely US 07:55
Iran to send crashed Ukrainian Boeing’s black boxes to France — ICAO Society 07:29
Chinese mainland reports 21 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 06:56
Turkey expects cooperation from Iraq against terror Turkey 06:24
Chile reports 263,360 cases of COVID-19, 5,068 deaths Other News 05:45
More than 5,000 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast in 2020: UNHCR Other News 04:29
Putin, Macron discuss strategic stability, bilateral cooperation Russia 03:51
WHO to raise 31.3 bln USD against COVID-19 World 03:16
20 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center Russia 02:31
Argentina tightens Buenos Aires lockdown as coronavirus cases surge Other News 01:55
Kenya Airways estimates full-year revenue loss to grow to 500 mln USD due to COVID-19 Other News 01:13
Envoy: Iran concerned about US, France noncompliance with nuclear commitments Politics 00:25
Kazakhstan coronavirus death toll climbs to 150 Kazakhstan 26 June 23:47
Trade turnover between Turkey, Tajikistan slides Turkey 26 June 23:25
Unilever to stop U.S. ads on Facebook, Twitter for rest of year US 26 June 23:21
Singapore reports 219 new COVID-19 cases Other News 26 June 22:49
Putin confirms his invitation to Macron to visit Russia Russia 26 June 22:13
Turkey: Active coronavirus cases continue fall Turkey 26 June 21:45
MasterCard contactless transactions grow in Azerbaijan Finance 26 June 21:21
Uzbek Antimonopoly Committee stands for lifting restrictions on import of rolled metal products Business 26 June 20:55
Belarus adds 331 new COVID-19 cases, total 60,713 Other News 26 June 20:43
Azerbaijan's Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus reveals latest received funds Society 26 June 20:13
Turkish Ministry of National Defense congratulates Azerbaijan on Armed Forces Day Politics 26 June 20:01
UK COVID-19 deaths hit 43,414 as another 186 patients die Europe 26 June 19:52
Italian Innovando to take part in creation of solid waste recycling enterprise in Uzbekistan Construction 26 June 19:46
Uzbekistan talks upcoming sales of Volkswagen and Škoda cars Transport 26 June 19:20
Kazakhstan’s president instructs gov’t to develop additional measures to stabilize coronavirus situation Kazakhstan 26 June 19:15
Uzbekistan’s Agrobank expands range of remote services during COVID-19 ICT 26 June 18:58
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake shakes western Turkey's Manisa Turkey 26 June 18:38
Import share in trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Czech Republic doubles Finance 26 June 18:27
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani servicemen and veterans (PHOTO) Politics 26 June 18:17
Azerbaijan confirms 517 new COVID-19 cases Society 26 June 18:07
Geostat reveals list of exported TOP-5 products to Switzerland Business 26 June 18:07
All news