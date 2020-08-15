Cafes, restaurants operating rules set in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.15

Trend:

Starting Aug. 18, 2020, catering facilities will be allowed to provide services in the open air in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

The Operational Headquarters decided to amend the conditions of the toughened quarantine regime announced on the territory of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and Mingachevir cities, as well as in Absheron, Barda, Salyan, Khachmaz, Goranboy and Goygol districts.

Thus, the catering facilities in Azerbaijan will be allowed to serve customers in open air since August 18. The facilities will operate from 09.00 till 22.00 (GMT +4) on the condition that hookah smoking is prohibited and no more than six people can sit at one table.