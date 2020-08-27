Azerbaijani athletes to take part in European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27
By Jani Babayeva – Trend:
The Azerbaijani national gymnastics team will take part in the 36th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Kyiv, Ukraine, Trend reports on Aug. 27 referring to the European Gymnastics website.
Azerbaijan will be represented by 13 athletes upon preliminary plans. Eight senior gymnasts and five junior gymnasts will represent the country.
The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Kyiv is scheduled for November 26-29, 2020. The final decision on the holding of the competition is scheduled for September 28.
To date, representatives of 39 countries have applied for participation.
