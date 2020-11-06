Azerbaijan extends payment bonuses to health workers fighting coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has made an amendment to the resolution "On determining an urgent salary increase for medical workers involved in the fight against coronavirus infection (COVID-19)", Trend reports.

The deadline for the payment of the urgent salary supplement for health workers involved in the fight against coronavirus infection (COVID-19) has been extended until January 1, 2021.

Earlier this period was determined until October 1, 2020.

On Nov. 5, 2020, Azerbaijan has detected 1,364 new COVID-19 cases, 768 patients have recovered and 14 patients have died.

Up until now, 60,873 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 46,465 of them have recovered, and 794 people have died.