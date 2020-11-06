Azerbaijan extends payment bonuses to health workers fighting coronavirus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6
Trend:
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has made an amendment to the resolution "On determining an urgent salary increase for medical workers involved in the fight against coronavirus infection (COVID-19)", Trend reports.
The deadline for the payment of the urgent salary supplement for health workers involved in the fight against coronavirus infection (COVID-19) has been extended until January 1, 2021.
Earlier this period was determined until October 1, 2020.
On Nov. 5, 2020, Azerbaijan has detected 1,364 new COVID-19 cases, 768 patients have recovered and 14 patients have died.
Up until now, 60,873 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 46,465 of them have recovered, and 794 people have died.
Latest
MFA appreciates UN's decision to hold special session as result of Azerbaijani president's foreign policy
Now journalist of Italian La Republica Peitro Del Re under abusive attack of Armenian lobby - Azerbaijani president's assistant
Armenia uses Volunteers Union of Crimea as mercenaries – Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office (PHOTO)
Virtual Extraordinary General Assembly to be held for the first time - European Gymnastics President
Azerbaijani MoD shows footage of military equipment abandoned by Armenian troops on battlefield (VIDEO)
Pashinyan promised me that if Azerbaijan gives him time he will be willing to work constructively - President of Azerbaijan
President Aliyev on Minsk Group: Today, I think they realized that what they were saying many years, that ‘there is no military solution to the conflict’ was wrong
Azerbaijan liberated large part of its territory which was under occupation for almost thirty years - President of Azerbaijan
Today we are in active phase of de-occupation of other districts which have been under occupation - President Aliyev
If Armenia listened to us, and behaved in reasonable way, today situation would've been different - President of Azerbaijan