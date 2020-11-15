Azerbaijan confirms 1,101 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 2,259 new COVID-19 cases, 1,101 patients have recovered and 21 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 75,688people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 55,150 of them have recovered, and 967 people have died. Currently, 19,571 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,377 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,516,084 tests have been conducted so far.
