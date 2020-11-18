Turkvision to be held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha in 2021 (PHOTO)

Society 18 November 2020 15:27 (UTC+04:00)
Turkvision to be held in Azerbaijan's Shusha in 2021 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

Turkvision Song Contest is planned to be held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city in 2021, Trend reports on Nov. 18 referring to TMB TV channel (Turk Muzik Birligi - Turkic Music Association).

Turkvision song contest, which is held by Turkey after refusing to participate in Eurovision Song Contest, is planned to be held in Shusha next year.

