Azerbaijan reports 2,981 new COVID-19 cases, 1,226 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,981 new COVID-19 cases, 1,226 patients have recovered and 31 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 121,176 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 74,902 of them have recovered, and 1,392 people have died. Currently, 44,882 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,342 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,728,577 tests have been conducted so far.