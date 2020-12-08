Azerbaijan issues rules for using int'l, domestic flights during COVID-19 quarantine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.8
Trend:
The special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan will be extended until 06:00 (GMT +4) January 31, 2021, Trend reports on Dec.8 referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The movement of citizens from their place of residence or location to their destination using international and domestic flights will be allowed only on the basis of the availability of appropriate tickets.
Latest
Georgian lari affected by tourism sector suspension and devaluation of partner countries' currencies