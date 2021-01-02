Trend News Agency's chief editor awakens from coma, following COVID-19 infection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

Trend:

The health condition of Editor-in-Chief of Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu has improved, he has awakened from coma, his family members told Trend on Jan.2.

Hafizoglu's blood pressure and temperature have been normal during the last several days, said the family members.

"Saturation of lungs with oxygen is at 95 percent, he got out of the coma and his condition is changing for the better," they said.

Hafizoglu's COVID-19 test revealed to be positive on Dec. 16, and he was hospitalized shortly after. He was placed in the intensive care unit of the New Clinic in Baku in late Dec. 2020.