Work on restoring Azerbaijani monuments to begin in Shusha - minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.15

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The work on restoring Azerbaijani cultural heritage in the liberated territories must be started with the monuments of world importance, and first of all, the work will be carried out in Shusha city, Minister of Culture Anar Karimov said at a press conference held on Jan.14, Trend reports.

According to the minister, after Shusha the monuments in Aghdam, Fuzuli and other districts will be restored, but prior to this the districts should be de-mined.

"In the liberated territories, inventory work continues. Data has been already been received on 6 districts. According to current information, there are 399 cultural institutions in these territories, and 372 historical and cultural monuments were found, of which 195 are located in Shusha," he noted.

The minister also said that the received data is being systematized.

"In this regard, the ministry is developing a roadmap. It is planned to involve both local and foreign experts in the process," added Karimov.

The city and districts had been liberated by Azerbaijani Armed Forces from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) war.