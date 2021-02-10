Azerbaijan's car market strengthening - expert

Society 10 February 2021 10:31 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's car market strengthening - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The softening of the quarantine regime, as well as the beginning of the new year in Azerbaijan, have a positive impact on the situation in the country’s car market, an expert in the field of property issues Ramil Osmanli told Trend.

According to Osmanli, the market is becoming more active and there is an increase in purchasing power.

“Also in this, just like every year, seasonal factor plays a role. Moreover, restrictions on public transport during the coronavirus pandemic have also partially increased interest in cars. All this leads to positive dynamics in the car market. It is difficult to say anything about prices at the moment, but the growth in market activity will in some way affect the cost of cars,” said the expert.

