Azerbaijan to start vaccination of 50-years and older citizens (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.16

COVID-19 vaccination of 50-years and older citizens is planned to be started in Azerbaijan on February 17, 2021, the Public Health Ministry, the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance (CMI), and the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) of the country said in their joint statement, Trend reports.

According to the statement, for passing the vaccination, link the citizens should link to https://randevu.its.gov.az/, take the online queue for vaccination against COVID-19 using the ‘Rendezvous for the COVID-19 vaccine’ e-service by entering the ID card number and FİN-code and clicking on ‘Check’. Then, from the proposed list, there should be selected the vaccination item, date, and time and entered the citizen’s mobile phone number.

Upon completion of the registration, a message will be sent to this number stating that the queue was registered. The message will display the date, time, and place where the first dose of the vaccine will be received. It will be necessary to present an identity card at the reception of the medical institution where the vaccination will be conducted.

The re-registration after 28 days, when it will be necessary to administer the second dose of vaccine, won’t be required. “Those who find it difficult to go through electronic registration on their own can call the clinic where they are registered and provide information about themselves, and an online queue will be taken for them through an electronic service,” added the statement.