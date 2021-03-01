Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture delegation discusses strengthening of cultural ties in Turkey (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

Trend:

A delegation headed by the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov is on a visit to Turkey, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Culture.

The delegation includes the Head of the ministry's office Vasif Eyvazzade, Head of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Azad Jafarli, and the heads of the department's structural divisions.

The delegation held its first meeting on February 28 with the Chairman of the Office for Compatriots Living Abroad and Related Communities of Turkey, Abdullah Eren.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on projects related to strengthening cultural ties between Turks and Azerbaijanis living abroad, educational programs in the field of culture and heritage, the development of the film industry and other issues.