Azerbaijani police finds munitions left by Armenian soldiers in Khojavend district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 11

By Samir Ali - Trend:

A batch of munitions left by the Armenian Armed Forces while fleeing (during the 44-day war, from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) was found in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district, Trend reports on Mar.11 citing the Barda regional group of the Interior Ministry’s press service.

The report said Lachin district’s police officers, in Uchtapa territory of Khojavend district found 1 assault rifle, 1 carbine, 1 gun, 8 hand grenades (RQD-5) and fuses for them, 20 clips for assault rifles, nearly 3,500 bullets for assault rifles and machine-guns.

The territory had been liberated by Azerbaijani army from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day war.