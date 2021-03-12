Ivana Duarte: Business people in Azerbaijan are gifted with an entrepreneurial gene (PHOTO)

Society 12 March 2021 11:40 (UTC+04:00)
Ivana Duarte: Business people in Azerbaijan are gifted with an entrepreneurial gene (PHOTO)

EY Azerbaijan will soon announce the winner of this year's 'EY Entrepreneur Of The Year' award. This competition celebrates the most resilient and innovative business owners in the country. It's the second time this prestigious contest has been held in Azerbaijan. Contestants are assessed by the independent jury panel comprised of renowned entrepreneurs, business executives, and representatives of respected international financial institutions. We spoke to Ivana Duarte, country representative of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), who's been involved in this contest from its inception in 2019.

- Has your involvement in the ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year’ contest been interesting or enlightening so far?

It is the second consecutive year that I’ve been involved in the competition as a member of the judging panel representing the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). And I must say that it has been an inspiration for me. I applaud all the participants of this competition for their resilience and determination to innovate and stay motivated and focused, especially in these troubled times.

- Have you in the process come across or found out anything new or inspiring about local Azerbaijani businesses?

Sometimes I think that business people in this country are gifted with what I call an entrepreneurial gene, as they manage to run their businesses and achieve growth, quite often intuitively. But when I meet some of these people and talk to them, I realize that what had seemed as an intuition, is in fact a combination of knowledge, deep engagement in the business, and experience. I see how entrepreneurship is not as much inherent, but rather learned and mastered. And, of course, a key element is passion, and there is an abundance of this, here in the Caucasus.

- How do you think Azerbaijani entrepreneurs fare compared to their counterparts in other parts of Europe?

I think that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are as innovative and determined to succeed as anywhere else around the globe. What sets them apart is their grit as they face multiple challenges some of which may be stemming from the business environment.

In general, running a business is a challenging activity and people know it too well. Regrettably, Azerbaijan still scores poorly in terms of willingness to engage in entrepreneurial activity. 92% of respondents of our Life in Transition survey said they’d never tried to set up a business. This is higher than the 88% average across the wider region.

The good news is that in 2020 Azerbaijan advanced significantly in the World Bank’s Doing Business rating, scoring among the top 20 most improved economies worldwide.

- What are their strengths and perhaps shortcomings?

To address this question, I would rather look at the overall business environment. We first need to define what makes business people’s lives easier and what makes it more difficult.

In Azerbaijan, the private sector growth continues to be influenced by the non-oil sector’s links with the oil sector and high state involvement in the energy and infrastructure sectors. Perhaps a better use of renewable energy can help direct more natural resources to higher-value export markets, and the progress is being made here with several renewable projects in the pipeline.

The EBRD is supporting the process and is prepared to consider providing financing for well-structured projects. The government has also recently set up Azerbaijan Investment Holding, which aims to ensure more effective governance of 22 state-owned enterprises and their increased accountability and efficiency.

As for the private sector outside of the extractive industry, it continues to be impacted by macroeconomic volatility, remaining informality and governance challenges. That said, I have seen significant improvements here in recent years, and businesses are now more prepared and willing to engage and interact with banks, thus becoming more transparent in the process.

In recent years, some visible improvements have been achieved in such areas as customs, inspections, permits, and licensing. Regrettably, though, some administrative constraints for doing business still remain

Another positive development is that the country’s banking sector has emerged from the previous crisis and is faring quite well so far despite the pandemic and disruptions. Banks, therefore, remain a reliable financing partner for businesses.

- How important do you think is the development of small and medium-sized businesses for Azerbaijan's economic reforms and growth?

The economic potential of SMEs in Azerbaijan is huge and remains largely untapped. According to the OECD, SMEs generated 13.4% of value added and 42.9% of total employment in 2018, compared to 60% of value added and 60-70% of employment in OECD countries. With regard to the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan’s economy, SMEs generated 23.5% of value added and 45% of employment in the same period.

Most Azerbaijani SMEs are concentrated in relatively low value-added activities, such as trade and FMCG, repair of vehicles, transport and storage, and accommodation and catering services. Those willing to innovate will be on track for significant growth in the future.

Part of this innovation is digitalization. Unleashing the power of technology can bring about change for the better and I think the pandemic has already forced this change.

Going digital can be a game-changer for small businesses that are trying to be more competitive and grow. From continuous automation to e-commerce, from the Internet of things to micropayments, digitalization opens up a plethora of opportunities and establishes a level playing field with large firms.

Being small – or even medium-sized – offers the benefit of being agile and easily adaptable to transformation. The EBRD is providing advisory services to SMEs looking to go digital, and sometimes also financing.

Agriculture can become a significant pocket of growth and one of the contributors to economic diversification, once its productivity increases.

Here too digital technologies – from automation of farm machinery to sensors assessing the quality of soil and water – can enable growth.

- Do SMBs stand a chance in these challenging times?

Not only do they stand a chance, I think they ought to withstand the challenge. Accounting for 45% of employment, SMEs staying afloat, surviving the pandemic, and even emerging stronger means providing jobs and livelihoods for millions of people.

Here is one example of such resilience. When strict quarantine measures were introduced, ‘Pizza Mizza’, one of local companies, was very quick to react by introducing a contact-free and round-the-clock home delivery service. They also ran various promotions and discount campaigns allowing the company to stay afloat and even expand. This demonstrates perfectly that a small business can thrive in the face of disruptions by making quick and timely adjustments and showing flexibility in its customer service approach.

The EBRD, with funding from the EU, has provided advisory services to help the company boost the brand awareness and customer loyalty, increasing sales and creating new jobs.

- What would your advice to entrepreneurs be?

Whatever you do, go green, and digital. The European Union calls it a dual transition.

This is the only way to future-proof a business to ensure its relevance and viability.

Becoming green – and using less physical resources – requires digital transformation. But digitalization needs to be implemented in a sustainable way too.

Ivana Duarte: Business people in Azerbaijan are gifted with an entrepreneurial gene (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Ivana Duarte: Business people in Azerbaijan are gifted with an entrepreneurial gene (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Ivana Duarte: Business people in Azerbaijan are gifted with an entrepreneurial gene (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Ivana Duarte: Business people in Azerbaijan are gifted with an entrepreneurial gene (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 million people against COVID-19 before autumn
Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 million people against COVID-19 before autumn
Turkey to launch floating hotel in Van city
Turkey to launch floating hotel in Van city
Southern Gas Corridor to help Turkey improve pricing optionality
Southern Gas Corridor to help Turkey improve pricing optionality
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Shell sees decrease in oil products sales volume Oil&Gas 13:06
Azerbaijan sees increase in petrochemicals production Business 12:55
Shell’s proved reserves down in 2020 Oil&Gas 12:54
Dutch logistics company eyes opening representative office in Uzbekistan Transport 12:54
Azerbaijan's Nar eyes to modernize service centers ICT 12:54
Setting of new 4G stations increases number of Nar users in Azerbaijani regions (PHOTO) ICT 12:43
Largest share of industry in Uzbekistan’s GDP accounts for metallurgy Uzbekistan 12:41
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Internal Troops` newly-built military unit (PHOTO) Politics 12:38
Baku Higher Oil School continues Orientation Program for first-year students (PHOTO) Society 12:28
Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss prospects of co-op in mining sector (PHOTO) Business 12:23
Georgia reports 332 new cases of coronavirus for March 12 Georgia 12:18
Georgia continues implementing infrastructure projects Business 12:18
Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan power transmission line set-up progressing Oil&Gas 12:07
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank reveals volume of remittances for Jan. through Feb. 2021 Finance 12:00
Over 2.4 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far across India Other News 11:55
Quad nations meeting to announce financing to boost India vaccine output: Report Other News 11:55
Czech companies interested in participating in Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sphere Oil&Gas 11:47
Swiss Stadler company to supply diesel-electric trains to Azerbaijan Transport 11:43
Maitri Setu will improve relationship between India, Bangladesh: PM Narendra Modi tweets Other News 11:43
Ivana Duarte: Business people in Azerbaijan are gifted with an entrepreneurial gene (PHOTO) Society 11:40
India: Teacher develops robot which speaks 38 foreign languages Other News 11:39
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for March 12 Uzbekistan 11:37
Billboards thanking PM Modi for providing COVID-19 vaccines come up in Canada Other News 11:36
Czech Republic hopes for getting access to Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 11:36
UK exports to EU slump in first month of new Brexit trade ties Europe 11:35
Top Cambodian leaders receive 1st shot of India-made Covid-19 vaccine Other News 11:32
Czech Republic, Azerbaijan to ink new energy co-op agreement Oil&Gas 11:31
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound Finance 11:27
Turkmenistan names volume of attracted foreign loans in fuel, energy sector Finance 11:21
Turkmenistan working on dev’t of foreign loans in construction, industrial sector Finance 11:20
UK economy shrinks by monthly 2.9% in January Europe 11:15
Crude oil exports from Central Asia, Russia down Oil&Gas 11:12
Iran's exports to Russia increase Business 11:10
Azerbaijan develops new projects on submission of financial info by officials Politics 11:09
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan shrink Finance 11:08
All coronavirus restrictions lifted from New Zealand's largest city Other News 11:05
Demand for OPEC crude revised down for 2021 Oil&Gas 10:36
Kazakhstan to launch oil accounting system Kazakhstan 10:08
Azerbaijani currency rates for Mar.12 Finance 10:05
Brent crude eases, but stays near $70 as demand optimism lends support Oil&Gas 09:49
Azerbaijani start-up projects to enter foreign markets ICT 09:44
LPG retail prices regulated by market in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 09:39
Kazakhstan boosts agriculture output as investments value surges Business 09:33
Azerbaijan's GDP growth may grow Finance 09:22
Kazakhstan's trade with Morocco down Business 09:17
Kazakhstan's 2021 oil output forecast to remain flat Oil&Gas 09:15
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria tests positive for COVID-19 Europe 08:39
Firefighters responding to fire at Tesla's Fremont factory US 08:13
Failure of Kazakh refinery leads to decrease in petroleum products output Kazakhstan 07:40
Japan's Suga to meet with U.S. President Biden in first half of April: minister Other News 07:17
U.S. reaffirms no unilateral incentives for talks with Iran US 06:46
France sees no reason to suspend AstraZeneca shot, minister says Europe 06:09
Throughput capacity of Azerbaijan’s Baku port may be increased Economy 05:30
Israel reports 2,698 new COVID-19 cases, 813,806 in total Israel 04:59
EU executive authorizes Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine Europe 04:14
Novavax vaccine 96% effective against original coronavirus version in UK trial Europe 03:29
J&J to make up to three billion COVID-19 vaccines in 2022: chief scientist US 02:51
Over 446,000 coronavirus cases recorded worldwide in past 24 hours - WHO Other News 02:05
UN launches new campaign to support global vaccine equity call Other News 01:26
Azerbaijani MFA condemns release of convicted Armenian terrorist in US Politics 00:44
Biden signs $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law on U.S. lockdown anniversary US 00:07
We appreciate our cooperation with Azerbaijan in field of energy - EBRD Economy 11 March 23:43
Azerbaijan has better situation than other countries in regards to COVID-19 crisis - EBRD president Politics 11 March 23:42
We are ready to work with our neighbours in good face - President Aliyev Politics 11 March 23:37
We plan by end of this year to complete almost 100% energy supply to whole Karabakh area - President Aliyev Politics 11 March 23:35
We will have to rebuild big area of more than 10 thousand square kilometres - Azerbaijani president Politics 11 March 23:29
Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 million people against COVID-19 before autumn Turkey 11 March 23:28
Iran's crude oil export hit record Business 11 March 23:27
Cargo turnover at Georgian Kulevi Oil Terminal up Transport 11 March 23:26
Azerbaijani State Oil Company’s bonds become best-selling on securities market during 4 years Finance 11 March 23:23
Azerbaijan's Fund places first tranche of mortgage bonds in 2021 Finance 11 March 23:23
Volume of LNG production by Azerbaijani SOCAR's STAR Refinery in 2020 revealed Oil&Gas 11 March 23:22
EBRD supported us in transformation of country, diversification of our economy - Azerbaijani president Politics 11 March 23:22
Our main objective is to continue diversification of our economy - President Aliyev Politics 11 March 23:20
Azerbaijan increases export of finished textile products Business 11 March 23:18
Minimum requirements for vegetable oils determined in Azerbaijan Economy 11 March 23:16
Azerbaijan discloses Turkish Petkim complex's production volume in 2020 Oil&Gas 11 March 23:15
Azerbaijan's Xalq Sigorta announces increase in insurance fees in 2020 Finance 11 March 23:15
US companies interested in reconstruction of liberated Azerbaijani lands Politics 11 March 23:14
Georgia joins European Migration Network Georgia 11 March 23:13
Azerbaijan’s SOCAR Petroleum launches several petrol stations in 2020 Oil&Gas 11 March 23:13
Kazakhstan's oil extraction at largest oil fields exceeds plan Oil&Gas 11 March 23:11
Poland's capital to enter two-week lockdown as COVID-19 infections surge Europe 11 March 22:48
Israel launches incentive plan to encourage unemployed to return to work Israel 11 March 22:18
UK records another 6,753 coronavirus cases, 181 deaths Europe 11 March 21:39
WHO says COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Africa on course Other News 11 March 21:01
Personal Envoy of European Council President to visit Georgia Georgia 11 March 20:24
Azerbaijani, Polish FMs discuss current situation in region Politics 11 March 20:03
Azerbaijani president receives in video format new president of EBRD (PHOTO) Politics 11 March 20:00
Azerbaijan shows footage from Mirzahasanli village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Politics 11 March 19:01
Tbilisi to discuss all main directions of EU-Georgia agenda Georgia 11 March 19:00
Georgia reveals list of top-10 investors Business 11 March 19:00
Azerbaijan's road infrastructure meets requirements of modern electric cars - expert Transport 11 March 18:18
Decrease in cargo turnover recorded in seaports of Georgia Transport 11 March 18:18
Shah Deniz condensate production to reach 0.16 mb/d after project's completion – OPEC Oil&Gas 11 March 18:05
Representatives of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and local executive structures visit families of martyrs (PHOTO) Society 11 March 17:57
Azerbaijani company discloses share of aluminum exports in 2020 Business 11 March 17:57
Volume of foreign currency purchases in Uzbekistan approaches pre-quarantine indicators Finance 11 March 17:56
Georgia to receive AstraZeneca vaccine this week Georgia 11 March 17:51
IT company introduces new Wi-Fi connection standard for first time in Azerbaijan ICT 11 March 17:51
All news