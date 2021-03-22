Azerbaijan shows footage from Yukhari Guzlak village of Fuzuli district (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated footage from Yukhari Guzlak village of Fuzuli district, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.
The footage:
Latest
US Defence Secy meets PM Modi, expresses desire to enhance strategic partnership for peace in Indo-Pacific
US Secretary of State takes part in online Novruz event organized by Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries (PHOTO)