Celebrations of 75 years of Independence of India (PHOTO)

The Government of India would be celebrating 75th anniversary of its independence on August 15, 2022 and the festival to celebrate [email protected] has begun 75 weeks before 15 August 2022, the day India celebrates its 75 years of independence. The celebrations will continue till 15 August 2023.

As part of the celebrations, Embassy of India, Baku, Azerbaijan organized an online interactive event on March 30, 2021. The event opened with the inaugural speech of the Ambassador of India, Mr. B. Vanlalvawna. H.E. Mr. Nagif Hamzayev, Member of Parliament and Head of Azerbaijan-India Working Group on Parliamentary Relations graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The event was attended by the members of Indian diaspora and friends of India in Azerbaijan.

Welcoming the participants, Ambassador of India spoke about the five pillars on which the celebrations are based namely – Freedom struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75 and Resolve at 75 and invited everyone to join in the celebrations. While paying tribute to the countless sacrifices made by the freedom fighters, the Ambassador said that the sacrifices have enabled the democratic institutions of India which are the foundations of the country to thrive and strengthen over the years. The Ambassador also spoke about the importance of Atmarnirbhar Bharat for increasing the share of India in the global economy.

In his speech, Mr. Nagif Hamzayev said that India is the largest constitutional republic and its economy is the fastest-growing economy in the world, with a growth rate of nearly 7.5% and is also a global hub for manufacturing and innovation. He further said that India has a vibrant foreign policy and a proactive diplomatic outreach at bilateral and multilateral levels. He said that bilateral relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan carry a special significance. He said India and Azerbaijan have friendly relations and growing bilateral cooperation based on civilizational linkages, cultural affinities, and shared values of understanding and respect for other cultures.

During the program, a presentation was given by Mr. Sujesh Chandra Sinha, Second Secretary highlighting glimpses of achievements of India. The leaders of Indian diaspora in Azerbaijan, Mr Jacob Mathew, Mr. Anand Menon, and Mrs. Srujana Chandra gave talks on the topics related to [email protected]