Azerbaijan demining areas for future communications in liberated territories

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, Mar.31

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

Armenian Armed Forces chaotically mined Azerbaijani territories in the period of their occupation, Azer Huseynov, a specialist from Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, told Trend’s Karabakh bureau on Mar.31.

According to Huseynov, withdrawing from the Azerbaijani lands, the Armenian soldiers installed all available mines on the territories.

"Many mines have been installed on the pastures of Fuzuli district’s Alkhanly village. These lands had been kept under occupation for 30 years," he said.

The specialist also noted that presently, demining work is being chiefly carried out in those areas where communications will be laid.

"The main goal at the moment is to demine the areas designated for laying gas, water supply, power transmission lines, as well as building railroads and highways," added Huseynov.

Azerbaijan had liberated the Fuzuli district from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).