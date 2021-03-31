DOST Agency discloses number of its Centers to be built in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Trend:

It is planned to build at least two DOST Centers in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, Farid Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the DOST Agency, told Trend on March 31.

“One center will be built in Shusha city while the second center in Jabrayil or Fuzuli districts,” Mammadov added.

"The relevant work is underway in this sphere,” chairman of the board said. “A project of the DOST Center, which will appear in Shusha city, is being prepared. The conceptual approach will be presented to the public soon."

The mission of DOST Agency is to improve the welfare of the population, to increase public care for vulnerable groups, to use innovative solutions to achieve this goal.