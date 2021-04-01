Azerbaijan discloses volume of COVID-19 vaccine doses to be supplied by China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Another batch of COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to Azerbaijan thanks to the cooperation with China, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Gasimov told reporters, Trend reports on April 1.

“COVID-19 vaccination is the most effective method of combating coronavirus,” the deputy minister said.

"Azerbaijan is one of the first countries which started COVID-19 vaccination,” Gasimov added. “More than 550,000 people were vaccinated in Azerbaijan. To speed up the COVID-19 vaccination process, an agreement was signed with the Chinese government on the basis of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s appeal.”

“In accordance with the agreement signed 10 days ago on the supply of five million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Azerbaijan, 500,000 doses of Coronavac vaccine were delivered from China to Baku today,” Gasimov said. “The higher the rates of COVID-19 vaccination will be, the faster the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan will stabilize."

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.