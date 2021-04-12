Azerbaijan confirms 1,151 more COVID-19 cases, 1,052 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,151 new COVID-19 cases, 1,052 patients have recovered and 29 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 12 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 287,144 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 251,760 of them have recovered, and 3,944 people have died. Currently, 31,440 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,687 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,026,132 tests have been conducted so far.