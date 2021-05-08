Scientific conferences, organized by Baku Higher Oil School on occasion of 98th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, are coming to an end (PHOTO)

The conference “Petroleum Geoscience and Engineering", organized by Baku Higher School of Petroleum (BHOS) as part of the 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences dedicated to the 98th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, has ended.

Within the framework of the conference, discussions were held in the sections “Well performance, reservoir development and management, production optimization”, “Well planning and drilling operations improvement”, “Petroleum exploration and basin analysis”, “Energy saving in the production and transportation of oil”, “Analysis of Petroleum Economics efficiency”.

46 theses from students and young researchers from local and foreign educational institutions were presented to the conference.

The winners in different sections of the conference have already been determined.

Thus, the first place in the section “Petroleum exploration and basin analysis” of the conference was won by BHOS students Orkhan Mammadov, Vusal Kerimov, the student of the Northern Cyprus Campus of the Eastern Mediterranean University Nandana Ramabhadra, the second place was taken by BHOS students Umid Abdurakhmanov, Aliyeva Turkan, Aliyev Katib, Togrul Tahirov, the third place went to BHOS students Aytaj Iskenderova, Leyla Abdullayeva.

Theses from foreign universities, such as Sahand University of Technology, the Northern Cyprus Campus of the Eastern Mediterranean University, the University of Texas at Austin, the Kazakh-British Technical University, were also presented to the international conference

The first place in the section “Analysis of Petroleum Economics efficiency, well planning and drilling operations improvement” was awarded to BHOS student Asad Safarov, the second place – to ASOIU student Bashir Sultanov, the third place – to BHOS student Javad Aliyev.

The conference was sponsored by Baku Higher Oil School, BP, Baker Hughes, SOCAR Polymer, and SOCAR AQŞ.

The winners received gifts and conference certificates.