Azerbaijan’s Baku city has beautiful National Gymnastics Arena – Russian gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The conditions in the National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan’s Baku city are incredible, the hall is beautiful and comfortable, Russian athlete, participant of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Daria Trubnikova told Trend.

"The competitions have been organized at the highest level, starting with the transport that takes athletes and ending with all the precautions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," the gymnast added.

Trubnikova emphasized that it is more comfortable for her to perform when the audience is in the stands, but she is trying to get used to the new rules of the competitions.

"I performed in Baku three years ago at a junior tournament and I know well how actively the local public supports all athletes," the gymnast said. "There is always very thunderous applause, active fans in Baku."

"We had many online tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the gymnast said. "We are used to performing without an audience. Of course, it is not easy, but the organizers are doing everything possible to support us."

Trubnikova said that to turn from junior to senior was almost imperceptible for her.

"I didn't even notice how I moved from one age category to another because I competed at the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina in October 2018," the gymnast said. "A year later I competed as a senior gymnast. At first it was a little difficult because two more elements were added."

The second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 8.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries of the world are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program. In group exercises for the country, the team will consist of Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Darya Sorokina.

The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without the participation of spectators.