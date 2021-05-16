Tank units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces perform tasks within scheduled exercises (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16
Trend:
The exercises of the Azerbaijani troops are underway by involving various types of troops, Trend reports on May 16 citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
In accordance with the plan of the exercises, the tank units ensuring fire support during the operations, after being deployed at the established points, perform the tasks to prepare for the next stage of the exercises.
