Members of Formula 1 teams to pass COVID-19 test during Azerbaijan Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Members of the teams to participate in the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take a coronavirus (COVID-19) test, Baku City Circuit operating company told Trend on May 19.

"According to the rules of international flights, passengers must pass the COVID-19 test 48 hours before departure, that is, passing the test isn’t directly related to participation in Formula 1 races, but is a requirement of airlines," the company said. "However, the team members will also pass the COVID-19 test upon arrival to Azerbaijan. During their stay in Baku, they’ll take tests every five days."

Besides, employees of the Baku City Circuit who are in contact with pilots and team members will also pass COVID-19 tests.

As earlier reported, the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held in Baku on June 4-6.