Azerbaijan discloses area of farmlands cleared from mines, unexploded munitions in Aghdam
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Farmlands on an area of 3,177 hectares were cleared from mines and unexploded munitions in the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan, a source in the District Executive Power told Trend on May 19.
According to the source, wheat has been sown on a cleared land of 2,195 hectares.
At present, the operations on demining the cultivated areas continue.
Azerbaijan liberated the Aghdam district from Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020.
