Russian gymnasts grab gold in aerobic dance program at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The gymnasts from Russia (17.600 points) ranked first among the teams participating in the aerobic dance program (age category of 15-17 years old) at the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

A team from Romania (17.300 points) grabbed silver while gymnasts from Hungary (17.200 points) grabbed bronze.

The final day of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition is underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 23.

Gymnasts in the age categories of 12-14 and 15-17 are competing for the championship within the competition.

Thus, gymnasts are performing in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. Moreover, athletes in the 15-17 age group are competing in the aerobic dance program.

During the final, Azerbaijani gymnast Maryam Topchubashova, who performed in the individual program, won a bronze medal. Moreover, an Azerbaijani trio consisting of Sara Alikhanli, Aliya Ismayilova and Sanam Kazimova will perform in the final.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries are taking part in it.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.