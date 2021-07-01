Group of Azerbaijani youth successfully tests newly created UAV - Trend TV

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Seymur Ismayilov - Trend:

The Istigbal unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), created by a group of Azerbaijani youth, has been successfully tested, Trend reports.

The UAV, the hard work over which was conducted for several months, performed its first flights.

Thus, the project implemented within the AzAstro startup project of 14-year-old Hasan Guliyev has been successfully completed.

Suad Muradov, Yusif Jafarbayli, Nijat Muradly, and others also took part in the creation of the UAV.

In an interview with Trend TV, the author of the idea and the project participants said that this is only the beginning and the main goals are ahead. The developers intend to improve and modernize the UAV. For this, meetings and consultations are held with representatives of some government agencies.

The UAV creators are confident in the support of the state. This project is also the basis for other technological innovations that will allow it to compete with foreign companies.

Hasan Guliyev, a member of Azerbaijan's DAVAM youth movement, intends to modernize the Istigbal UAV in the future.

The video report about the new Azerbaijani UAV and its developers is presented below.