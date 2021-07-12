Number of athletes to represent Azerbaijan at Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The number of athletes who will represent Azerbaijan at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics has been disclosed, acting head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports Habil Mehdiyev told Trend on July 12.

“Some 44 athletes will represent the country at the Olympic Games,” Mehdiyev added.

“Some nine athletes will participate in judo competitions, 7 athletes in wrestling, 5 athletes in rhythmic gymnastics group performances, 1 athlete in individual all-around competitions, 5 athletes in boxing, 3 athletes in karate, 2 athletes in athletics, 2 athletes in swimming, 2 athletes in taekwondo, 2 athletes in artistic gymnastics, 1 athlete - shooting, 1 athlete - road cycling, 1 athlete - fencing, 1 athlete - badminton, 1 athlete - triathlon, 1 athlete - trap shooting,” Mehdiyev said.