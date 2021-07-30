Holcim Azerbaijan OJSC held the Annual General Meeting (PHOTO)

The shareholders of Holcim Azerbaijan who attended today’s Annual General Meeting approved all proposals.

Shareholders approved the annual reports and annual financial statements for 2019-2020. They also confirmed the supervisory board and members of the revision commission. In addition, they approved changes in the Chapter of Holcim and the Master Industrial Intellectual Property Agreement and Master Brand Agreement.

Shareholders confirmed the proposed distribution of a dividend and voted for credit loan agreements between Holcim (Azerbaijan) OJSC and Holcim Auslandbeteiligungs GMBH

Based on the agenda discussed company financial achievements and sustainable development activities. The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Holcim Azerbaijan OJSC was held in full compliance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

We note that, 66% of shares of Holcim Azerbaijan OJSC belong to LafargeHolcim LTD, 24% to Holcim Auslandbeteiligungs GmbH and the remaining interest belongs to legal and physical person shareholders.

About Holcim

Holcim exists to build progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world’s most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people passionate about building progress for people and the planet across its 70 markets and four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.