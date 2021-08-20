Buyers in Azerbaijani grocery stores not to be required to show COVID passport - ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20
Trend:
Buyers in Azerbaijani grocery stores won’t be required to show COVID passport, Elshad Hajiyev, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports.
Latest
Resuming public transport work in Azerbaijan on weekends may be considered in September - aide to president
Azerbaijani ombudsperson sends second part of report on Armenia's hate policy to int'l organizations
Azerbaijani tank crews continue training for Tank Biathlon competition held within Int'l Army Games 2021 (PHOTO)
Trip of Azerbaijani diaspora reps to Shusha left lasting impressions - State Committee for Diaspora Affairs (PHOTO)