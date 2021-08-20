Azerbaijani police to monitor shopping malls - Interior Ministry (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20
Trend:
Azerbaijani police officers in uniforms and civil clothes will conduct checks in shopping facilities, Elshad Hajiyev, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports.
According to him, the owner of this facility should know that if he does not draw conclusions from the measures taken against him, then this may imply the closure of the shopping center and other sanctions provided for by law.
