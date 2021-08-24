COVID-19 vaccine not contraindicated for allergic persons - Azerbaijani doctor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.24

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

COVID-19 vaccine isn't contraindicated for allergic persons, Azerbaijani MP, Doctor Rashad Mahmudov said, Trend reports on Aug.24.

According to Mahmudov, none of the clinical centers in Europe and the US carry out preliminary tests in connection with chronic diseases before vaccination.

He noted that vaccination isn’t recommended to persons suffering from rare diseases.

"Citizens from the risk group for cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, and their severe forms should be the first to receive the vaccine. Cancer patients who have normal blood tests should also be vaccinated. The vaccine isn’t contraindicated for allergic persons,” the doctor said.

“Those who motivate their refusal to vaccinate with the presence of an allergy should know that the vaccine is allowed to those who suffer from heavy diseases, and vaccination is, first of all, your health, and not other people," added Mahmudov.