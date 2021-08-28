Azerbaijan introduces new coronavirus-related rules for attending weddings
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28
Trend:
COVID-19 passport will be required in Azerbaijan for attending the wedding ceremonies for up to 50 people, Trend reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers.
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has signed a decree on amending the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers dated May 26, 2021 'On measures to extend the special quarantine regime and eliminate some restrictions,'.
According to the decision, at festive events with the participation of up to 150 people, all guests over the age of 18 must have a document proving their full vaccination against COVID-19 or have an immunity certificate.
Latest
29 years pass since genocide committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in Goranboy's Balligaya village (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games
Uzbek President expressed condolences to President of Kazakhstan regarding explosions in Zhambyl region
UNESCO must fulfill its noble mission, demonstrate fair position - former director general of ISESCO
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: I express gratitude to my dear friends from Rehabilitation Center for Children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expresses gratitude for congratulations on her birthday (PHOTO)
Annulment of all illegal documents remains priority for Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in France - ambassador
Several illegal charters and agreements canceled thanks to work done by Azerbaijani Embassy in France - ambassador