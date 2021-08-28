Azerbaijan confirms 4,241 COVID-19 cases, 3,366 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.28
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 4,241 new COVID-19 cases, 3,366 patients have recovered, and 43 patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.28 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 413,986 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 358,230 of them have recovered, and 5,512 people have died. Currently, 50,244 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 18,871 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,414,517 tests have been conducted so far.
Latest
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won next gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games
Azerbaijan's first VP congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who made achievements at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO)
29 years pass since genocide committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in Goranboy's Balligaya village (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games
Uzbek President expressed condolences to President of Kazakhstan regarding explosions in Zhambyl region
UNESCO must fulfill its noble mission, demonstrate fair position - former director general of ISESCO
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: I express gratitude to my dear friends from Rehabilitation Center for Children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expresses gratitude for congratulations on her birthday (PHOTO)