Azerbaijan confirms 4,241 COVID-19 cases, 3,366 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.28

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 4,241 new COVID-19 cases, 3,366 patients have recovered, and 43 patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.28 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 413,986 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 358,230 of them have recovered, and 5,512 people have died. Currently, 50,244 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 18,871 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,414,517 tests have been conducted so far.