Baku Higher Oil School hosts presentation of ICESCO’s pilot project (PHOTO)

Society 13 September 2021 11:30 (UTC+04:00)
Baku Higher Oil School hosts presentation of ICESCO’s pilot project (PHOTO)

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has hosted an opening ceremony of a new pilot project called "ICESCO Accelerator".

The goal of the project, launched jointly by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for ICESCO, the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and NewSpace Innovation, is to develop the spheres of dynamic creativity technologies and culture through the implementation of accelerator programs in ICESCO member countries

The opening ceremony was attended by BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov, First Deputy Minister of Culture Elnur Aliyev, ICESCO Science and Technology Advisor Muhammad Sharif, founder of NewSpace Innovation Leyla Tagizade, as well as school and university student startupers.

Opening the event, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov greeted the guests. The rector expressed satisfaction with the fact that such an important event is being held at BHOS and thanked Minister of Culture Anar Karimov for this. Speaking about close relations between ICESCO and Azerbaijan, the rector stressed that this organization has always supported our country.

“ICESCO is a friend of Azerbaijan and has always supported Azerbaijan in all international processes. The fact that the First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva is the ICESCO Goodwill Ambassador is a clear proof of the high level of our relations."

Speaking about the importance of the ICESCO Accelerator project, Elmar Gasimov said that 23 teams are participating in the project. The rector wished success to the teams of school and university students and gave them recommendations on the implementation of ideas and startup projects.

Wishing success to the project participants, First Deputy Minister of Culture Elnur Aliyev conveyed greetings from Minister Anar Karimov to the audience and noted that ICESCO is a special organization dealing with education, science and culture issues in Islamic countries and serving to further strengthen relations between the participating countries.

“This international organization supports Azerbaijan not only in education, science and culture, but also in many other areas. For almost 30 years of occupation of Azerbaijani territories, ICESCO had been on Azerbaijan’s side and has made concrete efforts to restore the territorial integrity of our country. It is very important that we are supported by such a large organization. It is gratifying that ICESCO is taking part in this project, being close to Azerbaijani youth. Youth is our future. In future, you will become specialists working in different fields, but you must remember that your highest goal is to serve your country."

Director General of ICESCO Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik and Head of the Administration of the Ministry of Culture, Secretary General of Azerbaijan National Commission for ICESCO Vasif Eyvazzade joined the event online. They expressed confidence in further strengthening of cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICESCO and shared their views on the project.

ICESCO General Director thanked BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov for the warm welcome and high level of organization of the event. Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik noted that the project will be providing support to more than 150 creative startups in Muslim countries till the end of 2025.

ICESCO's Science and Technology Advisor Muhammad Sharif also emphasized the high level of relations with Azerbaijan, describing the project as a new stage of cooperation.

“The project will be carried out in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and will initially cover five sectors: agriculture, digital media, financial technology, entertainment and games, tourism and food technology”.

The founder of NewSpace Innovation, Leyla Tagizade, informed the audience about the ICESCO Accelerator project.

“The project consists of three stages. The teams participating in the project will be trained on topics such as Building a Business, Business Models, Customer Research. At the next stage of the project, intensive mentoring sessions will be held for six weeks. During this period, the teams will finalize their ideas, prepare proposals and prototypes and present them to the jury. The three best teams from each country will participate in the final. At the third stage, finalists from each country will compete for prizes by presenting their startup ideas to investors and entrepreneurs”.

At the end of the event, the project participants got acquainted with the campus of Baku Higher Oil School.

Baku Higher Oil School hosts presentation of ICESCO’s pilot project (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku Higher Oil School hosts presentation of ICESCO’s pilot project (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku Higher Oil School hosts presentation of ICESCO’s pilot project (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku Higher Oil School hosts presentation of ICESCO’s pilot project (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku Higher Oil School hosts presentation of ICESCO’s pilot project (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku Higher Oil School hosts presentation of ICESCO’s pilot project (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku Higher Oil School hosts presentation of ICESCO’s pilot project (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku Higher Oil School hosts presentation of ICESCO’s pilot project (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Kyrgyzstan reports 68 new COVID-19 cases
Kyrgyzstan reports 68 new COVID-19 cases
Trade House of Kyrgyzstan planned to open in Baku
Trade House of Kyrgyzstan planned to open in Baku
EBRD to not abandon work on infrastructure projects despite COVID-19
EBRD to not abandon work on infrastructure projects despite COVID-19
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan sees annual decline in volume of issued credit letters Finance 12:14
Azerbaijani gymnasts to partake in European Championship in Italy (PHOTO) Society 12:12
Temporary head of Azerbaijani Union for Management of Medical Territorial Units appointed Society 12:12
Georgia sees decrease in number of COVID-19 cases for Sept.13 Georgia 12:08
Azerbaijan simplifies access of local entrepreneurs to foreign markets Economy 12:08
Gas prices to continue upward trend by early 2022 Oil&Gas 12:07
Business Index drops in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11:56
Azerbaijan records growth in retail trade turnover for 8M2021 Economy 11:56
Kazakh-Chinese company opens tender to buy spares for pumps Tenders 11:55
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens tender for supply of catalysts Tenders 11:54
Iran's ICOFC storing gas, preparing for winter Oil&Gas 11:52
Gas prices in Europe approach $730 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 11:49
Baku Higher Oil School hosts presentation of ICESCO’s pilot project (PHOTO) Society 11:30
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan’s oil transportation to Turkey down by over 8% Oil&Gas 11:23
Consumption of steel products in Iran down Business 11:06
Uzbekistan to launch exchange-traded funds Finance 11:03
New Zealand PM Ardern extends lockdown in Auckland to Sept 21 Other News 11:01
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 11:00
INPEX to issue green bonds worth $90.9 million Oil&Gas 10:51
Azerbaijan announces latest prices for rental apartments in Baku Economy 10:43
Iran discloses cost of COVID-19 vaccines imported to country Business 10:42
Azerbaijan can reach further improvements in sports thanks to strong leadership, dedicated team - Minister Gayibov Society 10:41
Consumer union in Turkmen region opens tender for greenhouse complex construction Tenders 10:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 10:32
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept. 12 Uzbekistan 10:27
Azerbaijan talks possibly testing Turkish-made COVID-19 vaccine Society 10:27
Public transport resumes in Georgian cities Transport 10:17
Azerbaijani-Turkish naval military exercises wrap up (PHOTO) Politics 10:13
Number of passenger planes flying over Iran increasing Transport 10:11
Iran’s CBI shares amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:10
Iran sees increase in raw steel exports Business 10:09
Banks expect London to remain a top financial centre Europe 09:58
Turkey's value of electrical goods export to Kazakhstan slightly down Turkey 09:51
Iranian currency rates for September 13 Finance 09:49
Kyrgyzstan reports 68 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 09:48
Oil rises for a second day as U.S. supply concerns dominate Oil&Gas 09:45
Turkey notes decrease in leather goods exports to Georgia Turkey 09:38
Turkish steel exports to Uzbekistan surges in value for 8M2021 Turkey 09:37
Turkish discloses number of ships docking at Antalya port for 8M2021 Turkey 09:37
Illegal cargo transport to Karabakh - reason to talk about Iran's insincerity, says MP Politics 09:36
Trade House of Kyrgyzstan planned to open in Baku Business 09:35
BOTAS discloses volume of ACG oil transshipment via Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 09:30
Iran reveals volume of olives to be harvested in country Business 09:30
Uzbek Currency Exchange agrees on cooperation with Moscow Exchange Finance 09:27
Iran to boost ethylene transportation via West Ethylene Pipeline Oil&Gas 09:23
Ore concentrate production by major Iranian companies growing Business 09:17
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale Sept.13 Oil&Gas 09:01
5.1-magnitude quake jolts northeastern Iran Society 09:00
Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza amid 3rd night of fighting Israel 08:51
Kazakhstan reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:24
MEDEF eyes to expand co-op with Kazakhstan in several economy sectors Business 08:00
Britain begins world's largest trial of blood test for 50 types of cancer Europe 07:31
Georgia shares data on foreign direct investment Business 07:00
U.N. seeks $600 million to avert Afghanistan humanitarian crisis Other News 06:38
Russia calls for earliest resumption of Vienna talks Russia 06:01
Turkey reports 21,352 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 05:22
UK PM Johnson to hold talks with Biden this month: The Time Europe 04:47
Daniil Medvedev wins US Open Tennis Championship Other News 04:18
Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo announces French presidential bid Europe 03:50
One dead in SE France helicopter crash Europe 03:21
Gaza militants fire rocket towards Israel Israel 02:51
North Korea tested new long-range cruise missile Other News 02:25
UK records another 29,173 coronavirus cases Europe 01:52
U.S. administers 380.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC US 01:10
Four die in L-410 crash landing in Russia's Irkutsk region Russia 00:31
Pakistan increases import of cars from Turkey Turkey 00:01
Daniel Ricciardo wins at Monza in McLaren one-two finish Other News 12 September 23:39
There are facts of hiding teaching vacancies – Minister Society 12 September 23:21
Iran's Deputy Agriculture Minister talks about cultivation areas Business 12 September 23:17
Azerbaijani Minister of Education names conditions under which schools will not close Society 12 September 23:01
Work is underway on construction of secondary schools in Shusha and Aghdam - Azerbaijan's Education Minister Society 12 September 22:32
We are fully ready for new academic year - Azerbaijan's Education Minister Society 12 September 22:31
Azerbaijani wrestlers win 4 medals at European Championship Society 12 September 22:17
EU urges Lebanon to reach IMF deal Europe 12 September 21:48
Several boats and ships being built in Iran’s Hormozgan Province Business 12 September 21:19
Delegation of Kazakh Parliament visits Azerbaijani Shusha and Fuzuli (PHOTO) Politics 12 September 21:08
No vaccine passports: UK PM to set out winter COVID-19 plan Europe 12 September 20:52
Opening ceremony of "Three Brothers - 2021" international drills held (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 12 September 20:26
State is to support family institution - Kazakh President Kazakhstan 12 September 20:11
Int'l efforts needed to resolve refugee matter: Turkish FM Turkey 12 September 19:42
Georgia reduces milk imports in 7M2021 Business 12 September 19:30
Iran discloses added value of steel sector in Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province Business 12 September 19:18
EU urges Lebanon to reach IMF deal Europe 12 September 19:17
Bahar Azadi gold coin price slightly falling in Iran Finance 12 September 18:55
Turkey negotiating holding clinical trials of domestic vaccine in Azerbaijan Society 12 September 18:54
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 12 September 18:12
Iran produces strategic catalysts for petrochemical sector domestically Oil&Gas 12 September 17:58
Clashes between militia, Taliban erupt again in Afghanistan’s Baghlan - source Other News 12 September 17:31
Iran holds constructive talks with IAEA – Iran's AEOI Nuclear Program 12 September 17:04
Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army pays official visit to Turkey Politics 12 September 16:29
Israel-UAE trade tops half bln USD in H1 Israel 12 September 16:20
IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran Society 12 September 16:12
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 12 September 16:05
Efforts of NGOs especially important in preventing slanderous campaigns of Armenians against Azerbaijan –State Support Agency Politics 12 September 16:05
Georgia receives another batch of vaccines Georgia 12 September 15:42
NGO representatives visit Azerbaijani Shusha (PHOTO) Society 12 September 15:37
Azerbaijan confirms 2,676 new COVID-19 cases, 3,893 recoveries Society 12 September 15:35
Lack of harvest in Kazakhstan may lead to higher prices for wheat - Grain Union Kazakhstan 12 September 15:18
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 12 Society 12 September 15:13
Azerbaijani Shusha residents to visit their homelands Politics 12 September 15:12
All news