Azerbaijan shares data on certificates of contraindication to vaccination against COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

About 1,000 people in Azerbaijan have received certificates of contraindication to vaccination against COVID-19, Trend reports, referring to the statement of Ayten Sultanova, the head of the sector of the organization of inpatient services of the Main Health Department of Baku.

Certificates were issued in connection with an uncontrolled type of epilepsy, acute coronary syndrome, allergic and cancer diseases, chronic liver and kidney diseases, pregnancy, and breastfeeding.