Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry appeals to Operational Headquarters on reopening of theaters, cinemas (UPDATE)

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture has applied to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on the issue of resuming the activities of theaters and cinemas in the country, Trend reports citing the Ministry.

The appeal says that the coronavirus pandemic, which has recently become a global problem for the countries of the world, has had a negative impact on all areas, in particular on culture.

“It must be admitted that theater and cinema have suffered the most. The issue of resuming the work of cinemas and theater and concert institutions is in the center of attention of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, especially the head of the ministry. Earlier, an appeal was sent to the Operational Headquarters regarding permission to partially reopen the cinemas and theater and concert institutions in compliance with the COVID-19-related quarantine rules,” the appeal says.

The article emphasizes that the Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival, which was organized online in 2020, was held in the same format in 2021, albeit with restrictions.

In addition, the Baku Jazz Festival is currently underway, the article reads.

In this regard, the Ministry expressed the hope in the appeal that after successful vaccination against coronavirus, the work of cinemas and theater and concert institutions in Azerbaijan will be resumed in the same format.