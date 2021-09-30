Azerbaijan’s Baku Transport Agency to monitor roads from satellite (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Baku Transport Agency will control the roads based on images from the Azersky satellite, Trend reports referring to Azercosmos OJSC.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Sept. 30 at a meeting between the Space Agency of Azerbaijan under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies - Azercosmos and the Baku Transport Agency, which envisages the use of Azersky satellite images.

In accordance with the document, the aforementioned structures reached an agreement on the integration of relevant information resources and systems for choosing the territories for a new transport infrastructure, creating, exchanging and using of national spatial data, as well as organizing of joint training on software for geographic information systems.

A commercial contract has been signed between Azercosmos and Intelligent Transport Management Center LLC of the Baku Transport Agency.

In accordance with the document, the Intelligent Transport Management Center will use the satellite capabilities to implement the projects aimed at improving the transport system and optimizing the transport infrastructure in Baku.