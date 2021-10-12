Azerbaijan has enough COVID-19 vaccination points and personnel - health ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.12

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan has nearly three million doses of COVID-19 vaccine stocks, Deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasimov said on Oct.12, Trend reports.

According to Gasimov, the required number of vaccination points has been created in Azerbaijan.

"Enough medical personnel have been involved in the vaccination process at these points, that is, all opportunities for the vaccination have been created in Azerbaijan," added the official.

Currently, the Chinese SINOVAC, the UK AstraZeneca / Vaxzevria, the German Biontech / Pfizer and the Russian Sputnik V vaccines are used in Azerbaijan against COVID-19.