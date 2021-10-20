Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

Some 31,389 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct. 20, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 14,297 citizens, and the second one to 17,092 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,257,472 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,991,242 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,266,230 people - the second dose.