Azerbaijan's Labor Ministry projects average life expectancy for 2035
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
It is projected that the average life expectancy in Azerbaijan in 2035 may reach 78 years, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said during discussions on the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2022 at a meeting of the Labor and Social Policy Committee of the Milli Majlis (parliament), Trend reports.
According to Babayev, COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a reduction in life expectancy.
"It is predicted that from next year the life expectancy will return to the pre-pandemic level," Babayev said.
Earlier it was reported before the COVID-19 pandemic, the average life expectancy in Azerbaijan accounted for 75 years.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan launches criminal investigation on provocation of Armenian terrorists against Azerbaijani servicemen (PHOTO)
Turkic Council is important structure making significant contribution to region and world - Advisor to Turkish president
Development and stability of Turkey is important perquisite for entire Turkic world - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev attends a reception in honor of the heads of state and government of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states
Zangazur corridor is project that can unite Turkic world, Europe and our neighbors - President Aliyev
Head of Trend News Agency’s Foreign Projects Directorate talks about significance of TURKIC.World platform (VIDEO)
During its two-year presidency, Azerbaijan made great efforts to unite Turkic world – President Aliyev
Soviet government disrupted geographical connection of Turkic world by tearing Zangazur from Azerbaijan and handing it over to Armenia – President Aliyev
I do hope that Armenia will sooner or later realize that its territorial claims to any country will not bring them good or honor – President Ilham Aliyev
It is brotherly Turkey that helps and supports us most in restoration of East Zangazur and Karabakh - President Ilham Aliyev