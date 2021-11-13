Azerbaijan's Labor Ministry projects average life expectancy for 2035

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

It is projected that the average life expectancy in Azerbaijan in 2035 may reach 78 years, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said during discussions on the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2022 at a meeting of the Labor and Social Policy Committee of the Milli Majlis (parliament), Trend reports.

According to Babayev, COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a reduction in life expectancy.

"It is predicted that from next year the life expectancy will return to the pre-pandemic level," Babayev said.

Earlier it was reported before the COVID-19 pandemic, the average life expectancy in Azerbaijan accounted for 75 years.