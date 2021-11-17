Azerbaijan reveals number of wounded veterans of Second Karabakh War assigned disability, social benefits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Some 2,200 wounded veterans of the second Karabakh war have been assigned disability and relevant social benefits, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, a document establishing a link between injury or illness with military service from the Ministries of Defense, Justice, Military Medical Commissions of the Internal Troops and the State Border Service, and a referral from a medical institution (form 88) for assigning disability and social benefits, are entered into the electronic system.

After the prompt registration of documents, the State Agency for Medical and Social Expertise and Rehabilitation assesses the disability. Then the electronic system assigns the corresponding social benefits to the persons of the above-named category.