COVID-19 pandemic shows that children's rights - global issue, Regional Dev’t NGO claims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly demonstrated that children's rights are a global issue, the Head of International Cooperation Department of the Regional Development Public Union, Leyla Taghiyeva said at the V All-Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Children held in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 18.

According to Taghiyeva, one of the important aspects of ensuring a high quality of life for children is to carry out large-scale work in the field of protecting their rights.

"Holding international events in Azerbaijan is an example of showing attention and care for children," she said.

The V All-Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Children is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the State Committee on Family, Women and Children, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Regional Development Public Association and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The forum involves about 350 children who are distinguished by their activity, special skills and abilities, who have leadership qualities, and who are also participants in summer schools organized by the state committee.